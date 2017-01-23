Arizona Historian and Author Jack August Dies

Arizona historian and author Jack August has died at age 63.

Arizona Secretary of State's Office spokesman Matt Roberts says August died Friday at a hospital after previously falling ill.

August in 2016 was named historian and director of Institutional Advancement at the Arizona Capitol Museum in the State Library. Those are units of the Secretary of State's Office.

August was a former executive director at the Arizona Historical Foundation at Arizona State University. He has written on such subjects as water politics in the Southwest and lives of Gov. Raul Castro and U.S. Carl Hayden.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan said August was a "wonderful part" of the museum, and Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said August had a gift for story-telling that brought the state's history to life.