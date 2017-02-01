Affordable Care Act Repeal Could Put Tribal Healthcare at Risk

By 43 minutes ago

A bipartisan group of lawmakers says repealing the Affordable Care Act would have detrimental effects on Native American healthcare. They’re concerned it would nullify the separate Indian Health Care Improvement Act. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.) authored a letter to congressional leaders urging them to consider the effects on the Indian Health Care Improvement Act as they move to repeal the Affordable Care Act. More than 2 million Native Americans are covered under the IHCIA.
Credit Courtesy


The IHCIA was permanently reauthorized in 2010 when the Affordable Care Act took effect. It provides coverage for more than 2 million tribal members across the nation. Now, some lawmakers are worried about the gray area between the Affordable Care Act and the Indian Health Care Act.

Democratic Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran authored a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell. It says the federal government is legally required to provide tribal healthcare and a repeal could defund vital programs.

"There’s treaties that have been signed, there’s trust obligations that have been part of the whole process, and those trust obligations clearly identify the responsibility of the federal government to deal with the healthcare issues, educational issues and some other issues of Native American tribes," O'Halleran says.

The Native American Health Care Act gives tribal members access to care in rural areas and expands healthcare for Native American veterans. The National Indian Health Board has also urged congressional leaders to retain the IHCIA. The law currently has broad support in Congress.

Tags: 
Local News
health care
Affordable Care Act
native americans
Tom O'Halleran
Indian Health Care Improvement Act
congress
Donald Trump

Related Content

Rate Increases Next Year for Affordable Care Act Users

By Oct 20, 2016
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The two remaining health insurers in Arizona’s federal health marketplace will both be raising rates by more than 50 percent next year.

The Arizona Department of Insurance approved both plans for 2017 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Centene Corps., The Arizona Republic reported.

 

Federal Marketplace Co-Op Suspended in Arizona

By Nov 3, 2015
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/Newscom

About a third of the Arizonans who bought health insurance on the federal marketplace for 2015 will have to find a new provider following action by state insurance regulators to suspend the state's nonprofit insurance co-op's ability to sell new policies.

The suspension of Meritus Health Partners means about 59,000 people will need new insurance.

Affordable Care Act Ruling: Supreme Court Upholds Nationwide Health Care Law Subsidies

By Jun 25, 2015
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, in a ruling that preserves health insurance for millions of Americans.

The justices said in a 6-3 ruling that the subsidies that 8.7 million people currently receive to make insurance affordable do not depend on where they live, under the 2010 health care law.

Arizona's 'Abortion Reversal' Law On Hold For Now

By Jun 17, 2015

Arizona's attorney general, Mark Brnovich, won't enforce a disputed section of a new law requiring abortion providers to tell women they can reverse drug-induced abortions until the matter can be sorted in court.

The decision made public Tuesday comes as the state prepares to defend itself in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers.

Critics have said there's no science that shows drug-induced abortions can be reversed, and abortion providers argue it's unconstitutional to require doctors to say something that goes against their medical judgment.

Ahead of Signup Deadline, Arizona Affordable Care Act Enrollments Up

By Feb 13, 2015

Open enrollment for health insurance through the federal government’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace ends Sunday. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, this year in Arizona there’s been a significant increase in those purchasing insurance through the program.