ADOT: Snow Play Led To Traffic Problems In Flagstaff Area

By 41 minutes ago

Credit Arizona Department of Transportation

Snow play led to traffic problems in the Flagstaff area over the holiday weekend.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say visitors to the Flagstaff area Monday caused extensive traffic delays on U.S. 180 northwest of the Flagstaff as motorists pulled off the road to play in the snow.

They say long delays are common this time of year as people return to the Phoenix metro area from skiing or snowboarding at Arizona Snowbowl or stop on the highway to get out and play in the snow.

But ADOT officials remind motorists that it's not OK to park alongside of highways.

They say first responders can't get through to access anyone who's actually having an emergency.

Also, snow plows that go by can throw snow many feet into the air and far off the road.

