Watchdog: No Way To Measure US-Mexico Border Wall Success

By 57 minutes ago

Arizona/Mexican Border Fence

A report by Congress' watchdog says the United States still does not have a way to measure how well fencing works to deter illegal crossings from Mexico.

President Donald Trump is moving ahead with plans to erect a wall along the border. But the Government Accountability Office says in a report issued Thursday that ways to evaluate the effectiveness of border barriers should be developed first. Congressional leaders say the wall could cost up to $15 billion.

Fencing currently covers about 650 miles of the 2,000-mile border, much of it built during President George W. Bush's second term. The report says fence construction cost $2.3 billion from 2007 to 2015.

The report estimates that fencing costs an average of $6.5 million a mile to build.

Border
border patrol
Mexico
Mexico

Trump Voters Thrilled With Promised Action On Border Wall

By Jan 27, 2017
Cronkite News

President Donald Trump's announcement that he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall was welcome news for voters who say they're glad he is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Trump renewed his vow Wednesday about the wall and increased immigration enforcement.

Peggy Davis, whose cattle ranch near Tombstone, Arizona, is about 25 miles north of the border, was thrilled.

She says stretches of the Arizona border with Mexico desperately need more barriers but a wall alone won't stop illegal crossings.

Phoenix Mayor Criticizes President Trump's Executive Orders

By Jan 26, 2017
Associated Press

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is calling President Donald Trump's executive orders on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and immigration enforcement "a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Creates State Police Border Force

By Nov 13, 2015
David Wallace/The Republic

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered state police to create a border strike force to help law enforcement agencies along the Mexican border respond to crimes.

The strike force hasn't been formally announced, but The Associated Press confirmed its existence Thursday after obtaining a letter the governor sent to the Cochise County sheriff.

The force is designed to work with state, local and federal agencies to "stop border-related crime."

Brain Food: 'Musical' No Mas Muertes

By Bonnie Stevens Nov 21, 2013
Matt Nelson

No Mas Muertes - or No More Deaths - is an Arizona-based advocacy group that provides humanitarian relief along the U.S.-Mexico border. Since 2004, the group has offered food, water and medical attention to immigrants trying to illegally cross the border from Mexico. And now, the group has a musical component.