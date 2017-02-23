WATCH LIVE: Top Trump Advisers Bannon And Priebus Address CPAC

President Trump's political odd couple of advisers are addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on Thursday afternoon.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon are being interviewed together by American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, whose organization sponsors the annual conservative confab.

Their joint appearance comes as both have tried to tamp down on rumors of tension between them and speculation that they represent competing centers of power within the Oval Office, with Bannon's influence over Trump often winning out.

"Reince is doing an amazing job," Bannon told The Hill last week in a joint interview with Priebus.

Priebus echoed those sentiments, telling The Hill that the two "are a completely united team dedicated to enacting his bold agenda to bring back jobs and keep this country safe."

Priebus, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, was a more establishment choice for Trump to make to oversee his White House staff, while Bannon, the former chairman of the controversial Breitbart News, has been credited as the architect of his more populist agenda. He's also come under fire for his former publication's ties to the alt-right, white nationalist movement.

