Victim Identified in Flagstaff Stabbing, Person of Interest in Custody

By 1 hour ago

Flagstaff police say the victim of a fatal stabbing in an elementary school parking was a 25-year-old Flagstaff man and that they've interviewed and taken into custody a so-called person of interest.

Police say they located a person resembling the suspect who reportedly fatally stabbed Ethan Watson and ran from the area Thursday.

The identity of the person in custody hasn't been released, but Sgt. Cory Runge says the person is in custody based on a warrant alleging crimes unrelated to the stabbing.

No children were injured in the incident which police say appeared to be unrelated to the school's operations.

Runge says police continue to conduct interviews and collect and examine evidence and that investigators aren't ready to release information about a possible motive for the stabbing.

 

Tags: 
Local News
Flagstaff
crime
Flagstaff Police Department

