Utah Man Drowns at Beaver Falls on Havasupai Reservation

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office say they recovered the body of a man who drowned Monday at Beaver Falls on the Havasupai Reservation.

Thirty-six-year-old Mark Magleby of Orem, Utah, had been camping with friends when they attempted to reach a cave behind the falls. Accessing the cave’s entrance requires diving underwater several feet. Magleby didn’t return to the surface, and after about 30 minutes the group reported it to Havasupai officials who notified the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was flown to the falls by helicopter to coordinate a search and rescue operation. Magleby’s body resurfaced by 7 p.m. Monday and was transported to the canyon’s rim where it was then taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No foul pay is suspected and the Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s offices are investigating the incident.

According to Havasupai officials, 250 people were registered to use the area on Memorial Day.

It was the second reported drowning in Coconino County over the holiday weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kevin Anaya of Mesa died in Lake Mary about 100 feet from a boat ramp Saturday. Officials continue to investigate.