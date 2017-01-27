USGS: Uranium Levels in Grand Canyon Spring Not Linked to Nearby Mine

A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey shows uranium in Pigeon Spring, north of the Grand Canyon, is likely not related to a nearby mine. The research is part of a larger effort to understand the impacts of uranium mining in the region.

Pigeon Spring
Credit Donald Bills, USGS


Kimberly Beisner, lead author of the study, tested the chemistry of the water in Pigeon Spring, and found it did not match the waste material at a nearby inactive mine. In addition, she says, “the water in the area is moving toward the northwest and Pigeon Spring is located due east of Pigeon Mine. So there’s likely a natural source contributing the elevated uranium to Pigeon Spring.”

Pigeon Spring contains at least four times as much uranium as any other spring in the area. The levels have increased since the first data were gathered in the eighties. 

Beisner says scientists need to study these springs to inform land management decisions. The Grand Canyon region is currently under a 20-year ban of new uranium mines.

Uranium
grand canyon
water
geology
USGS
Local News
Science and Innovation

Elevated Uranium Levels Near Grand Canyon Likely Due To Natural Source

By Jan 25, 2017
Donald Bills, USGS

A federal agency says elevated levels of uranium found in a spring on the northern edge of Grand Canyon National Park is likely due to a natural source of the radioactive element and not related to an inactive mine.

Another Settlement For Navajo Nation Abandoned Mines Cleanup

By Jan 18, 2017
Joshua Lott for The New York Times

 

The federal government has reached another settlement for cleanup work at abandoned uranium mines across the Navajo Nation.

Appeals Court Will Hear Two Back-to-Back Grand Canyon Uranium Mining Cases

By Dec 14, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

Tribes, environmental groups, and mining organizations have fought for years over tapping uranium resources on public land near the Grand Canyon. This week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear two cases that could affect the future of uranium mining in the area. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Artists Invited to Navajo Nation to Witness Uranium’s Effects

By Nov 24, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

There’s a map on the wall of the Cameron community center on the Navajo Nation with nearly one hundred red dots scattered all over it. They mark abandoned uranium mines. More than 500 of these mines exist on the reservation. They’re linked to cancer and other potentially deadly illnesses. But nobody knows the extent of the emotional trauma of living on land that’s contaminated. That’s the focus of a new project to raise awareness and bring healing through art.