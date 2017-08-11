Tusayan Votes For Special Election On Building Heights

By 1 hour ago

Tusayan is just outside the entrance to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim and sees heavy tourist traffic. Most of the town’s acreage is owned by companies that serve tourists, with little land available for affordable housing.
Credit Associated Press

A tiny town outside the Grand Canyon that has battled over whether to raise building heights will hold a special election in November to vote on the issue.

The small town council in Tusayan (TU'-say-ohn) voted unanimously Wednesday evening to send the issue to mail ballot months after it originally decided to raise maximum building heights from 35 to 65 feet.

Wednesday's vote followed the enduring pushback from a local political action committee that submitted 27 petition signatures to force a referendum on the matter.

But the town clerk and Coconino County officials rejected the petition after a random sample from the signatures did not pass muster. The committee fought that decision in court where a judge settled the dispute and both parties agreed the election could move forward.

Tags: 
tusayan
Grand Canyon
Northern Arizona
grand canyon national park
elections
Coconino County

Related Content

Crews Make Progress on Wildfire Burning Near Tusayan

By & Jun 22, 2017
allgrandcanyon.com

Crews battling a wildfire southwest of Grand Canyon Airport near the town of Tusayan report significant progress. The Rain Fire was 40 percent contained as of Thursday morning and has burned about 150 acres.

 

Cave Creek Man Dies After Rollover South Of The Grand Canyon

By Nov 29, 2016
Phoenix Fire Department

A longtime Phoenix Fire Department captain is dead after an off-road vehicle accident in northern Arizona.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feds Get Data To Check On Mining's Effect Near Grand Canyon

By Mar 7, 2016
Alan English CPA

 Government scientists have gathered data to answer the question of whether a new uranium mining operation will contaminate the Grand Canyon region.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey spent two years collecting and analyzing soil samples from around the Canyon Mine near Tusayan. The study gives them a baseline of the environment they can use to compare with future soil samples.

The mine on U.S. Forest Service land was approved in the 1980s, but ore never was pulled from the ground.

Grand Canyon Officials Propose Water Pipeline Replacement Plans

By Aug 1, 2017
NPS

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are proposing updates to an aging water pipeline. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the rim-to-rim system supplies water to the entire park. 


Coconino County Supervisors Call on DOI to Maintain Vermilion Cliffs National Monument Designation

By Jul 26, 2017
Courtesy

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution in support of the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. It follows an executive order by President Trump to review more than two dozen monument designations throughout the country. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.