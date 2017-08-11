Trump Super PAC Joins Kelli Ward's Campaign

Former Arizona State Senator Kelli Ward is challenging US Senator Jeff Flake in the 2018 Republican Primary.
Credit Kelli Ward

A political operative who helped raise millions of dollars to support President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is joining the U.S. Senate campaign of former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward.

Thursday's announcement that Great America PAC founder Eric Beach was joining Ward's primary campaign to unseat Republican Sen. Jeff Flake comes a day after another Trump supporter, Robert Mercer, donated $300,000 to Ward's super-PAC.

The political action committee Beach founded was independent but raised more than $28 million to back Trump. The announcement said Great America PAC executive director Brent Lowder is also joining Ward's campaign.

Ward called both "highly accomplished political operatives with strong track records of success," who are committed to helping her win.

Beach said he's retaining a role in an issues PAC affiliated with Great America.

