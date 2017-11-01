Tribe Rejects Plan To Build Tram, Hotel In Grand Canyon

By 15 minutes ago

Credit Associated Press

Members of the Navajo Nation Council have rejected legislation to build an aerial tram to take paying visitors to a riverside boardwalk in the Grand Canyon.

The council voted 16-2 against the bill during a special session Tuesday in Window Rock, Arizona.

It was the first time the full council had taken up the measure since it was introduced last year.

Some tribal delegates raised concerns about the development resulting in more public safety demands, while others questioned an initial $65 million tribal investment for roads, water, power lines and communications infrastructure at the site.

Critics showed up to urge lawmakers to oppose the project. They've said the area is sacred and that the proposed development would mar the landscape.

