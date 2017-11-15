Town Leadership Shakeup Complete In Polygamous Town

By 53 minutes ago

Credit Utah Attorney General's Office

The residents of Hildale, Utah, have made history by electing town leaders who aren't members of a polygamous group that has controlled the town for a century.

Final election results unveiled Tuesday show that Donia Jessop defeated incumbent Mayor Philip Barlow by winning 61 percent of the votes.

Three other non-FLDS candidates won seats on the Hildale City Council.

Jessop becomes the first non-FLDS member to hold the position and the first female mayor of the small town on the Utah-Arizona border. She is a former member of the religion but left over discord about how leaders were running the group.

The election result is another sign that the sect is losing control of Hildale amid government evictions and crackdowns.

Tags: 
FLDS
Northern Arizona
Colorado City
Utah
elections

Related Content

Former Teen Bride Wins Lawsuit Against FLDS

By Sep 6, 2017
Michael Chow / AZ Central

A judge is awarding $16 million in a lawsuit filed by a woman married to her cousin at age 14 in a ceremony overseen by polygamous sect leader Warren Jeffs.

Lyle Jeffs Pleads Not Guilty After Year as Fugitive

By Jul 11, 2017
Image KSFY via CNN

A polygamous sect leader is pleading not guilty to a failure to appear charge filed after his nearly year-long stint as a fugitive.

Judge Denies Bid To Disband Polygamous Towns' Police Agency

By Apr 19, 2017
Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune file photo)

A judge has rejected a request by the federal government to disband the shared police department in a polygamous community on the Arizona-Utah border as a punishment for a religious discrimination verdict against the sister cities.

Polygamous Leader Seth Jeffs Set For Change Of Plea Hearing

By Dec 28, 2016
AP Photo

Another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case.

Seth Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City. He runs the group's South Dakota compound and is a brother of the sect's imprisoned leader, Warren Jeffs.

Last week, fellow defendant John Wayman agreed to a plea deal that secured his release from jail after six months.

Judge In Polygamous Child Labor Case Orders $200k Payment

By Dec 9, 2016
CNN

A federal judge is ordering a contracting company with ties to a polygamous group to pay at least $200,000 in back wages to children who prosecutors say worked long hours picking pecans without pay.