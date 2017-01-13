Thorpe Bill Aimed at Denying In-State Tuition to DREAMers

By 1 hour ago

A Republican lawmaker is targeting Arizona colleges and universities that violate state law with a new proposal that would penalize them with the loss of 10 percent of their state funding.

 

 

Credit Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services

Rep. Bob Thorpe said Thursday his legislation was prompted by decisions by community colleges and the state university system to offer lower in-state tuition to immigrants granted deferred deportation under an Obama Administration policy.

A judge has held that deferred deportation recipients qualify for lower tuition, although the state is appealing.

Thorpe is also proposing legislation to expand a state ban on ethnic studies programs in K-12 schools to colleges and universities. Violations also come with a 10 percent funding penalty.

Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada calls both proposals "scary stuff."

Tags: 
NAU
Local News
Bob Thorpe

Related Content

Snow-Play Traffic Delays Expected in Flagstaff Over Holiday Weekend

By 4 hours ago
Ryan Heinsius

Traffic delays are expected along U.S. 180 near Flagstaff over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as people leave snow-play locations to return to the northern Arizona city.