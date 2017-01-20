Testing Finds No Cases Of Wildlife Disease

Arizona officials say they still haven't found any sign of a deadly wildlife neurological disease in the state after testing of hundreds of samples from the latest hunting seasons.

The state Game and Fish Department says no cases of chronic wasting disease were found in more than 750 samples harvested in 2016 by hunters and voluntarily submitted for testing.

Chronic wasting disease affects deer and elk by attacking the brain. It's characterized by progressive weight loss and abnormal behavior and is fatal.

The department has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998. According to the department, the disease has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.