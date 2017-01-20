Testing Finds No Cases Of Wildlife Disease

By 7 seconds ago

Arizona Elk
Credit www.arizona-leisure.com

Arizona officials say they still haven't found any sign of a deadly wildlife neurological disease in the state after testing of hundreds of samples from the latest hunting seasons.

The state Game and Fish Department says no cases of chronic wasting disease were found in more than 750 samples harvested in 2016 by hunters and voluntarily submitted for testing.

Chronic wasting disease affects deer and elk by attacking the brain. It's characterized by progressive weight loss and abnormal behavior and is fatal.

The department has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998. According to the department, the disease has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.

Tags: 
Arizona Department of Game and Fish
wildlife

Related Content

State Considers New Safety Rules For Boaters In 2017

By Jan 2, 2017

Arizona regulators are considering new boating rules that are designed to boost safety and better oversee rental operations.

New Jaguar Confirmed in Southern Arizona

By Dec 14, 2016
Arizona Game and Fish Department

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials have confirmed a new jaguar has been spotted in the state. 

Game And Fish Department: 3 Elk Killed In Eastern Arizona

By Nov 16, 2016
http://www.arizona-leisure.com/

Three bull elk have been found dead in eastern Arizona and the state Game and Fish Department is offering a $2,500 reward to find the poachers responsible.

Poaching Of A Cow Elk And Calf Reported In Northern Arizona

By Sep 22, 2016
National Park Service

Authorities are investigating the poaching of a cow elk and her calf in northern Arizona.

State Game and Fish Department officers received information that the cow elk and calf had been shot near Happy Jack, about 40 miles south of Flagstaff.