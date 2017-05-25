Supreme Court To Rule On Campaign Case Against Ex-AG Horne

The Arizona Supreme Court is expected to rule on former Attorney General Tom Horne's appeal of a finding that found he violated campaign finance laws during his 2010 campaign.

The state's highest court plans to release its decision Thursday. It's the last chance for Horne and aide Kathleen Winn to overturn a decision that has left the Republican facing an order to repay $400,000 to donors and up to $1.2 million in fines.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk found in 2013 that Horne and Winn illegally coordinated campaign spending while Winn ran an outside group backing his campaign against Democrat Felecia Rotellini. Horne and Winn deny they did anything illegal.

An administrative law judge recommended the civil action be dropped but Polk reinstated her decision. Horne has lost subsequent appeals.