Supreme Court To Rule On Campaign Case Against Ex-AG Horne

By 8 minutes ago

Former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne
Credit Ryan Cook/RJ Cook Photography

The Arizona Supreme Court is expected to rule on former Attorney General Tom Horne's appeal of a finding that found he violated campaign finance laws during his 2010 campaign.

The state's highest court plans to release its decision Thursday. It's the last chance for Horne and aide Kathleen Winn to overturn a decision that has left the Republican facing an order to repay $400,000 to donors and up to $1.2 million in fines.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk found in 2013 that Horne and Winn illegally coordinated campaign spending while Winn ran an outside group backing his campaign against Democrat Felecia Rotellini. Horne and Winn deny they did anything illegal.

An administrative law judge recommended the civil action be dropped but Polk reinstated her decision. Horne has lost subsequent appeals.

Tags: 
Attorney General Tom Horne
Arizona Supreme Court
campaign finance
campaign spending
Yavapai County

Related Content

Ruling: High-Crime Areas, Others' Actions Don't OK Frisks

By 23 hours ago
Tucson Police Department

The Arizona Supreme Court says police can't frisk people just because they're in a high-crime neighborhood and with somebody else who runs off when police approach.

High Court Won't Review Firings Of Child Welfare Workers

By May 17, 2017
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

The Arizona Supreme Court is declining to review a decision upholding the firings of five Arizona child welfare workers who said they were made scapegoats for an agency scandal.

Arizona Court Upholds Death Penalty Law

By Mar 16, 2017
Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a broad challenge to the state's death penalty law, rejecting arguments that it allows too many possible grounds to apply capital punishment to individual defendants.

Arizona Supreme Court Rejects Minimum Wage Challenge

By Mar 15, 2017

The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by business groups to a minimum wage increase approved by voters in the November election.