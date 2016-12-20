Suit Challenging Minimum Wage Increase Set For Court Hearing

By Dec 20, 2016

A lawsuit challenging a new voter-approved law raising the minimum wage is set for a full court hearing.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge will hear three hours of arguments from challengers and backers of the law Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry is challenging the law. The Chamber argues it saddles the state with new costs without identifying a funding source and claims Proposition 206 illegally added a second, unrelated issue, mandatory paid time off.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office says in a court filing that there is no mandatory state spending triggered by the new law and the time off requirement is related to wages.

The measure raises the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.

Tags: 
minimum wage
economy
Attorney General Mark Brnovich

Related Content

Business Owners Grapple with Flagstaff’s Impending Minimum Wage Increase

By Dec 19, 2016
Ryan Heinsius

Seattle, San Francisco, Santa Fe, and now Flagstaff are all cities that have recently implemented raises in their minimum wages. Last month, Flagstaff voters approved an increase to $15 an hour — nearly double the current minimum wage in Arizona. Even though it passed decisively, many business owners are now wondering how they’ll pull it off. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Suit Challenging Minimum Wage Increase Set For Court Hearing

By Dec 16, 2016
http://lawblog.vilaw.com/

A last-gasp lawsuit challenging a new voter-approved law raising the minimum wage is set for its first court hearing.

Electric Car Factory To Open In Arizona

By Nov 30, 2016
Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

An electric car maker is opening a new manufacturing plant near Casa Grande.

Ann Kirkpatrick Backs Arizona Minimum Wage Increase

By Sep 22, 2016
Michael Chow/Arizona Republic

Arizona voters will decide in November on Proposition 206, which would eventually raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour. Democratic Congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate Ann Kirkpatrick has officially endorsed the initiative. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Challengers Of Arizona's 2010 Immigration Law End Lawsuit

By Sep 16, 2016
Patrick T. Fallon / Los Angeles Times

A coalition of civil rights groups agreed to end its challenge of Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration in a deal in which the state issued guidelines on how police officers must enforce the law's most contentious section.