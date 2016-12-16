Suit Challenging Minimum Wage Increase Set For Court Hearing

By Dec 16, 2016

A last-gasp lawsuit challenging a new voter-approved law raising the minimum wage is set for its first court hearing.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge will hear from attorneys for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a hearing Friday. The Chamber lawsuit says the new law saddles the state with new costs without identifying a funding source. It also claims Proposition 206 illegally added a second issue, mandatory paid time off.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office will defend the law, which raises the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020. Proposition 206 backers say they'll ask to join the defense.

Chamber President Glenn Hamer calls the initiative "sloppily written" while a Proposition 206 lawyer called the case extremely weak.

Prop 206
minimum wage
economy
Arizona Chamber of Commerce
Attorney General Mark Brnovich

AZ Chamber of Commerce Sues to Block Prop 206

By Dec 15, 2016

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and other groups have sued to try to block a new voter-approved measure that increases the state's minimum wage.

Arizona Voters Consider Legalizing Pot, Raising Minimum Wage

By Nov 8, 2016

Voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona and make it a rare U.S.-Mexico border state to allow adults to use the drug still banned under federal law.

Also on the ballot Tuesday is an initiative that would raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020 and require some employers to provide paid sick time off.

The pot measure would allow those 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana in the conservative state. Arizona is one of five states considering recreational pot this election.

Ann Kirkpatrick Backs Arizona Minimum Wage Increase

By Sep 22, 2016
Michael Chow/Arizona Republic

Arizona voters will decide in November on Proposition 206, which would eventually raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour. Democratic Congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate Ann Kirkpatrick has officially endorsed the initiative. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.