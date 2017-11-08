Study: Warmer Temperatures Linked to Diminished Colorado River

By 1 hour ago

Water in the Upper Colorado River Basin has decreased seven percent since the late 1980s. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on the results of the new study.

Colorado River
Credit Melissa Sevigny


Scientists examined streamflow records for the past century at Lees Ferry in the Grand Canyon, as well as temperature and precipitation records. Their study suggests warmer temperatures are responsible for the decrease in flow.

University of Arizona professor Connie Woodhouse is one of the authors. She says the results have implications for Arizona’s future water supply. "All of the models are saying it’s going to warm, there’s no ambiguity about that," she says. "So I think a message here is that even if we get more precipitation, or the precipitation stays the same, the effects of climate change through warming by itself are going to cause reductions in streamflow."

Woodhouse says 90 percent of the Colorado River’s water originates in the upper basin in Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.

The study appears in the journal Earth Interactions.

Tags: 
colorado river
water
climate change
Arizona
Local News
University of Arizona
Science and Innovation

Related Content

U.S. and Mexico Sign Agreement to Manage Colorado River

By Oct 13, 2017
Bill Hatcher, Sonoran Institute

Officials in the U.S. and Mexico have signed a binational agreement aimed at staving off water shortage on the Colorado River and restoring the delta ecosystem. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.


US, Mexico Expand Pact On Managing Overused Colorado River

By Sep 27, 2017
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

The United States and Mexico have agreed to renew and expand a far-reaching conservation agreement that governs how they manage the overused Colorado River, which supplies water to millions of people and to farms in both nations, U.S. water district officials said.

Study Shows Extreme Heat Increasing in the Southwest

By Oct 27, 2017
Getty Images

The Southwest is experiencing record-high temperatures for this time of year. A new study predicts things could only get worse in the coming years. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


NAU Study: Global Ecosystems Now Take Longer to Recover from Droughts

By Sep 18, 2017
Melissa Sevigny

A new study authored by scientists at Northern Arizona University shows ecosystems worldwide take longer to recover from droughts than they did a century ago. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.