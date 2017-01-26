Storm Makes the Record Book

The latest storms that delivered 37" of snow in Flagstaff over seven days is the tenth snowiest storm cycle in Flagstaff dating back to 1899. Also the largest snow storm in seven years. The NWS records "excessive storms", which are defined by a period of time where measurable snowfall occurs on consecutive days, leading to 25 inches or greater accumulation by the time the snowfall ends.

January 2017 snowfall for Flagstaff is at 43.6" and the January water equivalent is 4.56". Way above average for the month but not quite in the record books for wet Januaries.

This brings the season to date Snowfall for Flagstaff to 64.1", to date the average is 47.4".

The Arizona Snowbowl received a whopping 8' of snow!