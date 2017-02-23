State Senate Votes to Crack Down on Potentially Violent Protests

By 3 hours ago

The state Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would make it a crime to organize a protest that turns violent. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, Republican lawmakers say enhanced measures are needed. 

Police pepper spray anti-Trump protesters during clashes in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2017.
Credit AFP via Getty Images/Jewel SAMAD


Under SB1142, rioting would be added to Arizona’s organized crime statutes. It would allow a protest organizer to be charged with racketeering even if they personally were not involved in the ensuing violence. Those convicted could also have their assets seized.

Lake Havasu Republican Sonny Borrelli sponsored the bill. He says it’s necessary to discourage rioting at public demonstrations, and push back against groups he claims pay protesters.

Democrats in the Senate, however, say the bill could be unconstitutional, have damaging effects on free speech, and entrap innocent bystanders.

The bill now goes to the House for its consideration.

Tags: 
Local News
Arizona Legislature
arizona state capitol
protests
state senate
Sonny Borrelli
free speech
violence

Related Content

Senate Requires Intervention In Abortion With Signs Of Life

By 7 hours ago

The Arizona Senate has voted to require doctors who perform abortions to try to revive the fetus if it shows any sign of life and have equipment on hand to do so.

Backers of Senate Bill 1367 said the legislation is needed to ensure that babies born alive are given life-saving care. Opponents say fetuses can't be saved at the stage when abortions are legal, but backers contest that claim.

Arizona House Panel OKs State Funding For Tucson Memorial

By 7 hours ago
http://www.tucsonsmemorial.org/

An Arizona House committee has advanced legislation providing state funding for a memorial commemorating the victims and survivors of the shooting that targeted former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Legislation Would Dissolve Arizona State Parks Board

By Feb 22, 2017
Laszlo Ilyes/birdwatchingdaily.com

A bill in the Arizona legislature would abolish several state boards and committees related to conservation and public lands. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Arizona State Parks Board would be among those cut. 


Insurers Pushing Bill Cutting Required Auto Glass Coverage

By Jan 24, 2017

Insurance companies are pushing legislation that would remove a requirement that they replace broken auto glass for free to customers who buy full coverage auto policies.

Bill Creating Felony For US Flag Theft Advances In Senate

By Jan 20, 2017
Getty Images

A bill making it a felony to steal a U.S. flag being flown displayed or flown from a flagpole has won approval from a split Arizona Senate committee.