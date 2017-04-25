State Health Officials Launch Zika Awareness Campaign

By 1 hour ago

State health officials have begun an education campaign aimed at halting the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. 

Credit NBC News

It’ll include billboards, radio announcements and digital ads to raise awareness of how to prevent mosquito bites. Officials suggest removing standing water from properties, wearing long sleeves and pants, and using insect repellant. They also say pregnant women should consider postponing travel to countries heavily affected by the virus. Health officials report 60 travel-related cases of Zika in Arizona.

Tags: 
Department of Health Services
Local News

Related Content

State Health Officials Release Annual HIV/AIDS Report

By Dec 1, 2016

There are more than 17,000 Arizonans with HIV and AIDS, and 730 new cases last year alone. That’s according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ 2016 report on the diseases. 

Hundreds Apply For New Arizona Pot Dispensary Licenses

By Aug 23, 2016
http://azmarijuana.com/

State officials say they received hundreds of applications for approximately 30 new licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Bill Banning Background Checks on Private Gun Sales Moves to Gov. Ducey’s Desk

By 22 hours ago
Jim Young / Reuters

The Arizona Legislature has passed a bill that would bar state and local governments from requiring background checks on private party gun sales.

 

Closing Arguments Set At NAU Shooting Trial

By 7 hours ago
Matthew Strissel/The Lumberjack

Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday at the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder and assault for fatally shooting one student and wounding three others.

 