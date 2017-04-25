State Health Officials Launch Zika Awareness Campaign

State health officials have begun an education campaign aimed at halting the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

It’ll include billboards, radio announcements and digital ads to raise awareness of how to prevent mosquito bites. Officials suggest removing standing water from properties, wearing long sleeves and pants, and using insect repellant. They also say pregnant women should consider postponing travel to countries heavily affected by the virus. Health officials report 60 travel-related cases of Zika in Arizona.