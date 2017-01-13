Snow-Play Traffic Delays Expected in Flagstaff Over Holiday Weekend

Traffic delays are expected along U.S. 180 near Flagstaff over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as people leave snow-play locations to return to the northern Arizona city.

A line of cars returns to Flagstaff on U.S.180 on a recent snowy weekend.
Credit Ryan Heinsius

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises people visiting slow-play areas to be prepared for traffic backlogs that'll grow as the day goes on.

A dumpster overflows on a recent weekend at a snow-play area near Flagstaff.
Credit Coconino National Forest

The department suggests taking winter coats, blankets and a fully charged cellphone with charger and plenty of fuel.

ADOT also says it's dangerous to park along highways to play in snow, and Coconino National Forest officials say crowding of parking lots at snow-play areas can create hazardous conditions by slowing emergency crews responding to injuries.

For more information and updates, see the Coconino National Forest, www.coconinonationalforest.us, and the Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau, www.FlagstaffArizona.org.

Local News
Flagstaff
snow
Coconino National Forest
ADOT

