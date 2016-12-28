Sheriff Joe Arpaio Wants Jury To Decide His Contempt case

By 26 minutes ago

Federal judge refers Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio for criminal contempt charges
Credit AP Photo

Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants a jury to decide whether he should be convicted of a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a court order in a racial profiling case.

His attorney filed court papers saying that an elected official's actions should be decided by an impartial jury of his peers, not a judge.

Prosecutors had previously sought a bench trial for the misdemeanor case.

Arpaio faces the charge for prolonging his immigration patrols for 17 months after a judge ordered them stopped.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He acknowledged the contempt violation but has said it wasn't intentional.

His trial is set for April 4.

Arpaio lost his bid for a seventh term and leaves office next week after 24 years as metro Phoenix's top law enforcer.

Tags: 
Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Maricopa County

Related Content

Judge Denies Request To Push Arapio's Trial Back

By Dec 7, 2016
Mike Theiler/UPI

A federal judge has denied a request to push back outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge because of the NCAA men's Final Four basketball tournament.

Arpaio's Lawyers Want Federal Judge Out Of Profiling Case

By Oct 27, 2016

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's lawyers want a federal judge to recuse himself from all future proceedings in a racial-profiling case.

Arizona Sheriff Acknowledges Judge's Wife Was Investigated

By Apr 24, 2015
Maggie Keane

A hearing to decide whether to hold Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in contempt of court for violating court orders in a racial-profiling case took a surprising turn when the lawman acknowledged that his office was behind a secret investigation into the judge's wife.

Judge Murray Snow leveled a series of questions at Arpaio after his testimony wrapped up, focusing primarily on whether he or his family was being investigated by the sheriff.

Arpaio Testifies In Racial-Profiling Case

By Apr 23, 2015

  Sheriff Joe Arpaio has completed his first day of testimony in a hearing to decide whether he should be held in contempt of court for violating orders to stop his immigration patrols.

Arpaio testified for about an hour before the hearing finished for the day. He is expected to be back on the stand Thursday.

The normally defiant and tough-talking sheriff was more mild-mannered and meek than usual as he fielded questions about his immigration efforts. He frequently said "I don't recall" in response to questions.