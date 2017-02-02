Senate Panel Approves Guns In Public Buildings Bill

By 6 hours ago

A divided Senate panel dominated by Republicans has advanced a proposal to allow concealed-carry permit holders to carry guns into some public buildings.

 


The Senate Government Committee voted 4-3 along party lines Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 1243 by Republican Sen. John Kavanagh. It now goes to the full Senate.

Republicans have repeatedly pushed the proposal in recent years. Former Gov. Jan Brewer vetoed similar legislation in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

The legislation requires operators of public establishments to allow permit-holders to carry their firearms unless they have airport-style security at entrances. Courtrooms, federal buildings, high schools and universities and the Maricopa Medical Center are exempt.

Kavanagh said Wednesday that no harm can come from allowing permit holders to carry weapons. Democrat argued the costs to cities would be unacceptable.

arizona state capitol
guns
gun rights
Republican Party

Related Content

Arizona Senate Panel Passes Measures Targeting Undocumented Immigrants

By Jan 31, 2017
Wikipedia

A Senate committee has advanced a measure barring judges from giving sentencing breaks to immigrants in the country illegally and making them ineligible for parole.

Arizona Democratic Lawmakers Push Gender Discrimination Laws

By Jan 30, 2017
Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records

Democrats in the Arizona Legislature want the state's civil rights laws amended to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.

Ducey Praises School Choice Advocates As Voucher Bill Awaits

By Jan 27, 2017
Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday praised school choice advocates gathered at the Capitol and then defended state funding to private schools that critics say siphons cash from public schools.

Insurers Pushing Bill Cutting Required Auto Glass Coverage

By Jan 24, 2017

Insurance companies are pushing legislation that would remove a requirement that they replace broken auto glass for free to customers who buy full coverage auto policies.