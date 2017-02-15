Sen. Flake Urges BLM Firefighter Exemption from Federal Hiring Freeze

By 22 minutes ago

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake wants seasonal fire crews that work for the Bureau of Land Management to be exempt from the recent federal hiring freeze. The U.S. Department of the Interior hasn’t confirmed yet whether President Trump’s freeze will affect those firefighters. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Wildland firefighters at work.
Credit dhs.gov


In a letter to the Interior Department, Sen. Flake requested verification that wildland firefighters won’t be cut for the upcoming fire season.

"Without being able to hire the employees we need – to move them around the country to where the fires are – then we’d be in trouble. It’s difficult enough to fight these fires when you’re fully staffed. When you’re understaffed it’s very difficult," Flake says.

Flake says if the BLM’s ability to fight fires is compromised, it could threaten Arizona’s watershed, economy and private property.

The BLM manages more than 12 million acres in Arizona.

Interior officials are currently trying to secure waivers for seasonal firefighters. The White House has exempted some temporary jobs related to public safety and national security. 

Tags: 
Local News
wildfire
fire
BLM
Donald Trump
Jeff Flake
U.S. Department of the Interior
Arizona

Related Content

Scott Thybony Commentary: Deadman Flat

By Feb 10, 2017
Scott Thybony

If you’ve done any exploring around the Southwest, you’ve probably visited a few places with rather ominous names: “Bloody Basin,” “Skull Valley,” “The Superstition Mountains.” Seems Arizona is full of places named after grim legends. “Deadman Flat” is no exception. It’s a place writer Scott Thybony has visited many times. In his latest Canyon Commentary, Thybony tells the tale of how “Deadman Flat” got its name. 


Winter Storms Bring Three Feet of Snow to Northern Arizona

By Jan 24, 2017
Josh Biggs

The Flagstaff area got about three feet of snow in the last six days as several storms barreled across northern Arizona.

Arizona Historian and Author Jack August Dies

By Jan 23, 2017
Tom Tingle/Arizona Republic

Arizona historian and author Jack August has died at age 63.

AZGFD: Arizona Deer Still Free of Chronic Wasting Disease

By Jan 23, 2017
Steve Hillebrand, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A disease fatal to deer and elk has struck herds in some western states. But Chronic Wasting Disease hasn’t yet arrived in Arizona, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.


Trooper Was Shot By Driver Who Caused Rollover

By Jan 17, 2017
Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic

Authorities say an Arizona state trooper who was beaten and shot while responding to a traffic collision on Interstate 10 was attacked by a Mexican man who was responsible for the one-vehicle rollover.