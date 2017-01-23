School Closures and Winter Driving Conditions in Northern Arizona

Another winter storm is expected to drop more snow in northern Arizona and bring rain and colder temperatures to the Phoenix metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, another storm system was to roll through most of the state Sunday night into Monday.

Meteorologists say Flagstaff could see an additional 8 to 12 more inches of snow while parts of the Phoenix area could see 0.25 of an inch of rain.

They say gusty winds of 20-30 mph could cause blowing and drifting snow in northern Arizona, especially on Monday.

As of Saturday night after the first two storms, Forest Lakes had 33 inches of snow while Flagstaff Airport had 22 inches and Grand Canyon Village 13 inches.

Many schools are closed in the region. Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon and Blue Ridge Unified School Districts have all canceled classes today, Mon, Jan. 23, along with Basis School in Flagstaff and Star School.

Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College, however, will both be on a regular schedule.