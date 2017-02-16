Repairs Planned For Black Bridge, Indian Garden Pump Houses

By 6 minutes ago

The National Park Service is planning to repair the pump houses at Indian Garden and the Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park.

Completion of both projects is anticipated in mid-April and park officials say the projects may temporarily disrupt backcountry users.

Starting this week, crews will replace the roof-mounted HVAC units and the roofing system on both water pump houses at Indian Garden that supply water to the South Rim.

Authorities say the roofs on the pump houses have deteriorated due to heat and a harsh environment.

Park Service trails crew will rehabilitate the Black Bridge — also called the Kaibab Suspension Bridge — across the Colorado River starting around March 7.

Decking and wooden tread boards will be replaced for the first time since 2006.

Tags: 
grand canyon national park
National Park Service
colorado river
Northern Arizona

Related Content

National Survey Shows Americans Value Grand Canyon Springs

By 3 hours ago
Grand Canyon National Park

Researchers say Americans are willing to pay more on their taxes to restore springs in Grand Canyon National Park—even when they’ve never visited the famous landmark.


Satellites Reveal Shrinking Water, Bare Shorelines in Lower Grand Canyon

By Feb 2, 2017
NASA

NASA satellite imagery shows a more detailed picture of how drought has shrunk water levels and exposed the bottom of the Colorado River in the lower Grand Canyon.


Elevated Uranium Levels Near Grand Canyon Likely Due To Natural Source

By Jan 25, 2017
Donald Bills, USGS

A federal agency says elevated levels of uranium found in a spring on the northern edge of Grand Canyon National Park is likely due to a natural source of the radioactive element and not related to an inactive mine.

Earth Notes: Angel Lichen Moths

By Elizabeth Blaker Jan 11, 2017
Freshwaters Illustrated

Angel lichen moths take their beautiful name from Bright Angel Creek in Grand Canyon where early specimens were found, and from lichens that the larvae eat. 


Grijalva Says No Grand Canyon National Monument Declaration

By Jan 6, 2017
national-park.com

An Arizona congressman says President Barack Obama has decided against creating a national monument covering areas around Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park.

 