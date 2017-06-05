Rep. Paul Gosar Continues Fight With Wildlife Officials

A wildly unpopular effort to impose wake restrictions on Lake Havasu boaters has the local congressman ready to do battle with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, including getting the agency's regional director taken off his job.

Today's News-Herald reports Congressman Paul Gosar wants Benjamin Tuggle removed or relocated. Gosar claims Tuggle did not follow proper protocol during the boating restriction proposal and failed to collect public opinion on the action.

According to the report, Tuggle has been with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 38 years and has presided over the southwest region since 2005. He was not available for comment.