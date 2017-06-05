Rep. Paul Gosar Continues Fight With Wildlife Officials

By 1 hour ago

US Rep. Paul Gosar
Credit AP Photo/Matt York

A wildly unpopular effort to impose wake restrictions on Lake Havasu boaters has the local congressman ready to do battle with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, including getting the agency's regional director taken off his job.

Today's News-Herald reports Congressman Paul Gosar wants Benjamin Tuggle removed or relocated. Gosar claims Tuggle did not follow proper protocol during the boating restriction proposal and failed to collect public opinion on the action.

According to the report, Tuggle has been with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 38 years and has presided over the southwest region since 2005. He was not available for comment.

Tags: 
Rep. Paul Gosar
lake havasu city
US Fish and Wildlife Service

Related Content

State Considers New Safety Rules For Boaters In 2017

By Jan 2, 2017

Arizona regulators are considering new boating rules that are designed to boost safety and better oversee rental operations.

Mexican Gray Wolf Management Measure Passes US House

By Jul 15, 2016

Two Western Republican congressmen have succeeded in getting legislation through the U.S. House that would shift management of the endangered Mexican gray wolf from the federal government to states.

Renewable Energy Bill Would Speed Up Project Approvals on Public Lands

By Feb 10, 2017

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar wants to update the process for developing renewable energy on public lands. He’s introduced a bipartisan bill designed to expand wind, solar and geothermal projects. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 


House Resolution Would Repeal Drilling Rules in National Parks

By Feb 2, 2017
Steve Keller/dreamstime.com

State Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has introduced a House resolution to roll back regulations on oil and gas drilling in national parks. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Rep. Gosar Campaigns On His Boycott Of Pope's Visit

By Oct 1, 2015
AP Photo/Matt York

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is touting his boycott of Pope Francis' address to Congress in a fundraising email.

The Republican represents the 4th District in the northwestern portion of the state. His email said that when the "Pope chooses to act and talk like a leftist politician, then he can expect to be treated like one."

Gosar boycotted the event in protest of the pontiff's expected focus on climate change in his speech.