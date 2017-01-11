Remains Found Near Kingman Could Be Man Missing Since 2015

By 5 seconds ago

Authorities in northwestern Arizona are trying to determine if human remains near Kingman are those of a real estate agent missing since June 2015.

Kingman, Ariz.

Kingman police say the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office has examined the remains and determined the death to be caused by a gun shot. They say the death has been ruled a homicide.

The remains were found Saturday in a remote area east of Kingman.

Positive identification hasn't been determined yet, but authorities say they believe the remains are those of 40-year-old Sidney Cranston Jr.

Authorities say Cranston was last seen on June 16, 2015 when he was showing property to an unknown client.

Police say they have a suspect in the case, but that man remains in a care facility with serious health problems.

Local News
KINGMAN
crime

