Questions on Immigration, Race Follow Trump to Arizona

By 26 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.

President Trump and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio on the campaign trail.
Credit Scott Olson/Getty Images

It will be his farthest trip west since taking office in January. He'll visit the Mexican border at Yuma before the political rally in Phoenix.

Trump's visit comes at a sensitive time. Some Republicans are reeling after his remarks last week that "both sides" were to blame for violence that erupted at a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president also has teased that he may pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently was convicted of disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.

