Public Gets One Day To Weigh In On Arizona Budget

The public will have just one day to weigh in on a $9.8 billion state spending plan that Republican lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey have agreed upon.

Hearings before Senate and House committees start Wednesday morning and are expected to last all day. The package of 11 bills funding the budget year beginning July 1 will run through the appropriations and education committees.

The plan includes cash for the state's three universities to make payments on a $1 billion construction and building maintenance loan package. It also includes bigger teacher raises than Ducey sought — 2 percent over two years instead of 2 percent over five years.

Democrats are pushing for a 4 percent increase.

Debate and votes on the budget are tentatively set for Thursday.