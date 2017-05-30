Prosecutors Take On The Department Of Justice

  • US Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks to federal, state and local law enforcement about efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety on April 28, 2017 in Central Islip, New York.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to go after drug crimes more aggressively. But he’s getting pushback from government attorneys. What happens when prosecutors take a stand against what they see as injustice within the Justice Department?

GUESTS

Scott Colom, District attorney, Mississippi’s 16th District

Heather Mac Donald, Fellow, Manhattan Institute; author, “The War on Cops”

Josh Gerstein, Senior reporter, Politico

Paul Butler, Georgetown University Law Center professor and former federal prosecutor; author of the forthcoming book “Chokehold: Policing Black Men”

