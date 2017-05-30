Prosecutors Take On The Department Of Justice

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to go after drug crimes more aggressively. But he’s getting pushback from government attorneys. What happens when prosecutors take a stand against what they see as injustice within the Justice Department?
Scott Colom, District attorney, Mississippi’s 16th District
Heather Mac Donald, Fellow, Manhattan Institute; author, “The War on Cops”
Josh Gerstein, Senior reporter, Politico
Paul Butler, Georgetown University Law Center professor and former federal prosecutor; author of the forthcoming book “Chokehold: Policing Black Men”
