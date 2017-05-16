President Begaye Says Navajo Generating Station Deal Coming Soon

By 8 minutes ago

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says a deal will come this week to keep a reservation coal plant open until 2020.

Navajo Pres. Russell Begaye

The Arizona Republic reports Begaye made his announcement Monday in front of dozens of happy coal miners.

Begaye spoke in Phoenix at the first of four public forums on the future of the Navajo Generating Station.

Begaye had said he and Salt River Project, one of the plant's owners and its operator, have reached a temporary lease-extension agreement.

The plant had been threatened with closure this year because the utility owners have concluded it is cheaper to buy electricity from natural gas-fired power plants.

Begaye says he hopes to find new owners to run the plant at least another nine years after the proposed agreement expires.

Tags: 
Local News
Navajo Nation
Navajo Generating Station
Russell Begaye
SRP
coal
Hopi

Related Content

Navajo Coal Plant Closure Would Allow Cheaper Options

By Feb 20, 2017
www.power-eng.com/

The impending closure of a coal-fired utility plant on the Navajo Nation will save millions of dollars by allowing the Central Arizona Project to buy power cheaper on the open market, officials said.

Navajo, Hopi Nations Oppose Possible Closure Of Power Plant

By Feb 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Navajo and Hopi tribes joined forces to oppose the proposed closure of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

Navajo Generating Station's Owners Weigh Options

By Jan 5, 2017
USU.EDU

The owners a massive coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are considering options that include keeping it open but also closing it within the next few years, a spokesman for the plant's operator said Wednesday.

AZ Coal Plant Experiments with Burning Wood from Forest Restoration

By Dec 9, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

Forests in northern Arizona have a problem: massive piles of wood chips left behind from thinning projects. They can’t stay in the forest because of the fire danger and there’s no local market for them. But they have to go somewhere. A new experiment is testing the idea of burning them along with coal to generate electricity. It’s not easy to do, but if contractors can sell wood chips to power plants, that could speed up forest restoration.


AZ Coal Plant Will Test Burning Biomass to Accelerate Forest Restoration

By Jul 13, 2016
Salt River Project

Arizona’s first attempt to generate electricity with a mix of biomass and coal will take place later this year, using debris from forest thinning projects in northern Arizona.