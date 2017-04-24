Prescott Police Kill Armed Suspect

By 13 hours ago

Officers with the Prescott Police Department shot and killed an armed suspect Sunday after receiving reports of gunshots in a neighborhood. 

Credit Prescott Police Department

When police arrived, the suspect was firing from inside a house and toward officers. A SWAT team was called to the scene and authorities tried to negotiate. Police say the suspect then confronted them with a firearm and was shot by an officer. The identities of the suspect and the officer have not yet been released and the shooting is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Tags: 
Prescott

Related Content

Cleanup Of Former Prescott Shooting Range On Forest Nearly Done

By 21 hours ago
Les Stukenberg/Daily Courier

The environmental cleanup of a former shooting range in Prescott is nearly done with removal of contaminated dirt with high lead content.

Grant Allows Prescott Fire Department To Refill Its Ranks

By Apr 5, 2017
The Daily Courier

The Prescott Fire Department says a federal grant has lifted fiscal pressures that constricted emergency responses from one of its five regular fire stations.

Travel Ban Keeps International Flight Students In Arizona

By Mar 27, 2017

Four international students at a well-known flight school in Prescott, Arizona, did not return home over spring break because of concerns about the travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump.

Plans For Slain Firefighting Crew's Station In The Works

By Mar 6, 2017
Photo Courtesy of AZFS

Prescott residents are trying to come up with a plan to save a fire station that housed 19 firefighters who died in a 2013 wildfire before the city decides to sell the building.