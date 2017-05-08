Prescott Plans Sale of Granite Mountain Hotshots Fire Station

Arizona officials are ready to put a fire station that had become a memorial site for its fallen firefighters up for sale.

Station 7 in Prescott housed the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Nineteen members of the crew died during the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire and the station became a memorial to the firefighters.
Credit Matt Hinshaw/The Daily Courier

The Daily Courier reported Monday that Prescott city officials will sell Station 7 in hopes of putting the sale money toward an employee retirement program. The station housed the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighter team. Nineteen team members lost their lives in a 2013 wildfire.

Their family members had expressed interest in buying or leasing the station.

The city gave Hotshot families until May 1 to propose a plan to save the station. City manager Michael Lamar says the city did not hear from the families by the deadline and has decided to put the property on the Multiple Listing Service.

Local News
Granite Mountain Hotshots
Prescott
wildfire
Yarnell Hill Fire

Plans For Slain Firefighting Crew's Station In The Works

By Mar 6, 2017
Photo Courtesy of AZFS

Prescott residents are trying to come up with a plan to save a fire station that housed 19 firefighters who died in a 2013 wildfire before the city decides to sell the building.

NASA Developing New Emergency Fire Shelters

By Jul 27, 2016
NASA

Emergency fire shelters used by wildland firefighters may soon become more effective by using NASA technology. Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports they’ll be made with similar heat-resistant materials used to enter the Martian atmosphere.


Navajo Nation Crew Deployed Fire Shelters

By Jun 30, 2016
Cedar Fire Information Facebook Page

A group of firefighters who had to deploy their fire shelters this week while battling an Arizona blaze were part of the Navajo Interagency Hotshot Crew.

Six firefighters in the 20-member crew deployed their shelters Tuesday, a few days before the three-year anniversary of a fire that claimed the lives of 19 Yarnell Hotshot crewmembers.

The Yarnell Hotshots deployed their fire shelters in a last-ditch effort to save themselves. The lightweight cocoons are made of reflective material and are intended as a firefighter's last resort.

Production On Deadly Arizona Fire Movie Set To Begin Monday

By Jun 13, 2016

The producers behind a movie about the elite firefighting team that lost 19 members in a 2013 Arizona wildfire assure the story focuses on the firefighters' dedication, not the way in which they died.

The Arizona Republic reports that "Granite Mountain" is slated to start production Monday with a cast that includes Josh Brolin and Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly.

Most of the movie will be filming in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico, due in part to the Arizona heat.

Prescott OKs Survivor Benefits For Another Firefighter Widow

By Jun 8, 2016

Prescott has approved survivor benefits for another widow of a wildland firefighter who died three years ago.

The city's Public Safety Retirement Board reviewed and approved survivor benefits claim made by Marsena Thurston. She's the widow of Granite Mountain Hotshot Joe Thurston.

The 32-year-old Thurston was among 19 firefighters who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.

The elite Granite Mountain Hotshots were trained to confront wildfires head-on and prevent their spread.