Pres. Trump Not Expected to Pardon Joe Arpaio Tuesday

By 20 seconds ago

President Donald Trump isn't expected to take action Tuesday on a possible pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and President Trump during the 2016 campaign.
Credit Scott Olson/Getty Images

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president would take no action Tuesday on Arpaio as Trump plans to appear in the evening at a rally in downtown Phoenix.

Arpaio says he wasn't disappointed that a pardon wouldn't be issued Tuesday.

He says he wasn't expecting a pardon so soon.

Trump and Arpaio became linked during the 2016 campaign for their like-minded views on immigration.

Arpaio's violation of the 2011 court order is believed to have contributed to his 2016 loss to little-known retired Phoenix police Sgt. Paul Penzone.

arizona state capitol
Joe Arpaio
Donald Trump
immigration
Maricopa County

