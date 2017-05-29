Pinal Mountains Fire Grows But Remains In Projected Area

By 43 minutes ago

Credit Undated Inciweb photo of the Pinal Fire.

A lightning-caused wildfire burning in the forested Pinal Mountains overlooking Globe in east-central Arizona continues to expand within a containment area projected by fire managers.

Officials say the fire grew by a square mile Friday and has burned approximately 10 square miles (26 sq. kilometers) since starting May 8 about six miles south of Globe.

Officials say firefighters plan to burn fuel in advance of the fire's path to keep it within its projected perimeter and that the fire is contained around approximately a third of the perimeter.

Meanwhile, crews, engines and tank trucks are helping prepare defensible space around homes north of the fire.

No evacuation orders have been issued so far but a precautionary pre-evacuation notice for residents in two canyons north of the fire remain in effect.

Tags: 
wildfire
Tonto National Forest
forest
forest fire

