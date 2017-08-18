Phoenix Police Chief: City Will Be Prepared For Trump Rally

President Donald Trump plans to rally supporters on Tuesday night at the Phoenix Convention Center and Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams say the city is working hard to ensure a safe event.

In a statement Thursday, Williams says Phoenix is well-prepared to handle another presidential visit because high-profile events are common in the city.

The Phoenix metro area has hosted Super Bowls, music festivals and major professional and collegiate sporting events in recent years.

Williams says her department has officers assigned to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center to constantly monitor and evaluate activities that may impact communities.

The police chief says she won't discuss specifics regarding security planning, but says there will be maximum staffing during Trump's visit.