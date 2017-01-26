Phoenix Mayor Criticizes President Trump's Executive Orders

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is calling President Donald Trump's executive orders on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and immigration enforcement "a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country."

Trump moved to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of the border wall.

He also moved to restart the "Secure Communities" program that helped the Obama administration deport more than 409,000 immigrants in 2012.

In a statement, Stanton says Trump's executive orders will "incite fear and chaos for Latinos and immigrants alike."

The mayor says building a wall will only tear Arizona's economy down and damage relationships with Mexico that support 100,000 Arizona jobs.

Stanton says Arizona will fight the federal government's attempt "to turn the Phoenix Police Department into a mass deportation force."

