Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

By 1 minute ago

The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, but it’ll be partially washed out by a bright moon. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on the best times to see it.

Credit NASA/Flickr


Look for meteors late tonight and tomorrow morning in the hours before dawn. They’ll radiate out of the constellation Perseus, which rises in the northeast.

But the appearance of a gibbous moon after ten p.m. will wash out the fainter shooting stars.

Instead, look for the brightly colored fireballs that make the Perseids famous.

This meteor shower occurs annually in August when Earth passes through the debris left by a comet. Most of the shooting stars are formed by specks no bigger than a grain of sand.

Tags: 
astronomy
Local News
Science and Innovation

Related Content

Brain Food: Total Solar Eclipse Offers Opportunity to Study the Sun

By Aug 3, 2017
Lowell Observatory

Total solar eclipses cast an eerie darkness over the day, but astronomers say that's an ideal time to study the sun. Jeff Hall is an astronomer and sun expert at Lowell Observatory. He says when the sun’s brilliance is blocked out by the moon, other solar features appear.


Flagstaff Astronomers Guard Against Hazardous Asteroids

By Jul 25, 2017
Melissa Sevigny

Flagstaff is a research hub for "near Earth objects"—space rocks that zip through our cosmic neighborhood. More than a thousand new objects are found every year and some of them could pose a threat to Earth. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on the people who keep a close eye on the skies.


Flagstaff Astronomer Observes Pair of Black Holes in Orbit

By Jul 24, 2017
Josh Valenzuela, University of New Mexico

A Flagstaff astronomer is part of a team that observed for the first time two black holes locked together in orbit. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.


Brain Food: Mars Lab Transports Scientists to Martian Surface

By Jun 29, 2017
Bonnie Stevens

Planetary scientists in Flagstaff study Mars as if they are there. And virtually, they are. Northern Arizona University’s Mars Lab immerses them into the Martian environment with the aid of 3D goggles and the latest images from the Curiosity Rover and orbiting satellites. Christopher Edwards runs the Mars Rover Operations and Analysis Laboratory where he can explore old lake beds, collapsed lava flows, shifting sand dunes and rocky ridges. 