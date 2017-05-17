Penzone Proposes Using 'Tent City' for Animal Program

Sheriff Paul Penzone says he's pursuing the option of turning a complex of jail tents into a detention space where inmates would work with shelter animals in a bid to teach prisoners compassion and discourage them from committing future crimes.

Maricopa County's Tent City jail

Penzone provided an update Wednesday on his planned closure of "Tent City" during a speech highlighting his first 100 days in office.

Six weeks ago, Penzone announced he would close the tents that helped make his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, a national law enforcement figure.

Since 2000, the sheriff's office has operated a unit that serves as a no-kill shelter for abused animals and lets some inmates care for pets in a bid to encourage personal responsibility.

The option being pursued by Penzone would be part of that program.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Paul Penzone
Maricopa County
AZ Dept of Corrections
PRISON
Joe Arpaio

Related Content

Legal Challenge Filed for State School Voucher Expansion

By May 12, 2017
AP

Formal efforts to ask voters to repeal Arizona's new school voucher expansion law and two others making it more difficult for citizens to enact laws have been filed.

Arizona Legislature's 2017 Session Ends

By May 11, 2017
Ross D. Franklin - AP Photo

The Arizona Legislature has adjourned its 2017 session after an unusual nine-hour day that ended just before nightfall and saw about 15 bills sent to the governor in a final push.

Teacher Raise Requirement Withdrawn by House Speaker

By May 10, 2017
azlibrary.gov

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard has withdrawn his last-minute proposal requiring school districts to spend half of their yearly inflation increases on teacher raises.

House Speaker Proposes New Teacher Pay Boost

By May 10, 2017
Arizona Capitol Times

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard on Tuesday rolled out a last-minute proposal requiring school districts to spend half of their yearly inflation increases on teacher raises.

Arizona Legislature Expected To End 2017 Session Wednesday

By May 10, 2017

The Arizona Legislature's 2017 session is expected to come to an end after the passage of bill requiring cities and counties to put sales tax increase measures before voters only during November general elections.