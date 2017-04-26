Order Would Force Review of Arizona National Monuments

By 2 hours ago

The designations of four national monuments in Arizona will be up for review as a result of an executive order signed today by President Trump.

 

Credit Richard Barnes / National Geographic

It directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to evaluate monuments of more than 100,000 acres created since 1996. Grand Canyon Parashant and Vermilion Cliffs national monuments will be among those reviewed. The order also includes the recently designated Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. President Trump says it’ll end abuses of federal power and give authority back to the states. New Mexico Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich says Trump should protect public lands to make America great. Zinke says he’ll provide a preliminary report in 45 days. No president has attempted undoing a monument designation, and it isn’t a power specifically given to the chief executive.

Tags: 
Local News

Related Content

Note Causes Early Release at Flagstaff High School

By 3 hours ago
FUSD

Students and staff at Flagstaff High School were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday after another threatening note was found. Many students were also released early. 

Court Overturns Ban on Mexican Gray Wolf Releases

By Apr 25, 2017

A federal court has lifted an injunction that prevented federal wildlife agents from releasing more endangered Mexican gray wolves in New Mexico. 

Earth Notes: Cosmos and Victor Mindeleff

By 13 hours ago
Smithsonian Institution Archives

Several years after John Wesley Powell navigated the Colorado River in 1869, he sent two brothers to the Southwest—not to run rapids but to research the region’s archaeological sites and Indian  pueblos. 