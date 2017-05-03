North Rim to Open With Limited Services on May 15th

By 42 minutes ago

The North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park will open May 15th with limited services because of a broken water pipeline. 

Credit National Park Service

Park officials say water will be hauled to the area until the break is repaired. Campsites will open with potable water and portable toilets but won’t have laundry or shower facilities. The North Rim Lodge will also open on the 15th but won’t serve overnight visitors until the 26th. A rock slide caused the break, which is the most significant damage to the pipeline in 20 years. It’s not affecting services at Phantom Ranch or South Rim.

Tags: 
Local News
Grand Canyon

Related Content

Scott Thybony's Canyon Commentary: 'Writers and Rivers'

By Apr 28, 2017
Scott Thybony

Novelist Gustave Flaubert reached a frustrating impasse while writing Madame Bovary. So, he wrote to a friend about the struggle, hoping it would fix his writer's block: "What a heavy oar the pen is, and what a strong current ideas are to row in!" Commentator Scott Thybony can relate. He, too, spends a lot of time thinking about writing and rivers, the subjects of this month's Canyon Commentary


Navajo Council Requests Help With Drinking Water Uranium Contamination

By 8 hours ago
Doc Searls/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

The Navajo Council wants federal, state and county governments to ensure a clean water source for the eastern Arizona town of Sanders. It borders the Navajo Nation, and uranium in the drinking water there far exceeds federal standards. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Earth Notes: HECHO

By 8 hours ago
Credit Steve Peru

Latinos throughout the Southwest have a long and strong connection to this region’s diverse public lands. One group reflecting this interest is HECHO: Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors.  


Body Found Last Week Positively ID'd As Missing Teen Hiker

By May 2, 2017
Mark McOmie

A body found last week has been positively identified as that of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago while in the bottom of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.