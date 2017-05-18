No Appeal Planned in Arizona Redistricting Commission Case

Voters who sued the commission that re-drew Arizona's congressional and legislative district maps won't appeal a ruling throwing out their case.

Attorney Brett Johnson said Wednesday his clients have agreed to drop the case. In return, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission won't seek attorney fees from them.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Roger Brodman in March rejected arguments that commissioners used improper procedures and illegally made decisions behind closed doors on congressional maps. He has set a July hearing where he's expected to formally conclude the yearslong case.

The commission was embroiled in legal issues since it began work after the 2010 census. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the commission's right to draw congressional maps and the legislative district maps it created. The voters' case was the last legal challenge.