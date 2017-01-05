New Solicitor General Named To Replace High Court Appointee

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has appointed a new solicitor general to fill the slot vacated when John Lopez IV was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Brnovich named Dominic Draye to the post on Wednesday. Lopez was named to the high court last month by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The solicitor general is responsible for overseeing county and state criminal appeals, defending constitutional challenges to state statutes and issuing legal opinions. The solicitor general also leads Brnovich's federalism unit, which was created to fight federal overreach and protect Arizona interests.

Draye has been deputy solicitor general for two years and represented the state in numerous appeals. He previously worked in private practice in Washington D.C. and clerked for a federal appeals court judge.