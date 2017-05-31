New Mexico Congresswoman Adds Support To Route 66 Funds Bill

This Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, shows a detail on the exterior of the yet unfinished "Spirit of 66" Teardrop camper trailer Glenn Esllin built at his home in Dixon, Ill. Route 66, the Mother Road that once connected motorists from Chicago to the West Coast, may lose its place in a National Park Service preservation program. A federal law authorizing the program is set to expire in two years, ending millions of dollars in grants aimed at reviving tourist spots in struggling towns.
Credit Alex T. Paschal/The Telegraph via AP, file

A New Mexico congresswoman is adding her support for a bill aimed at saving federal preservation funding for Route 66.

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced this week she decided to join as a co-sponsor after learning that a federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire.

The program is credited with helping bring back to life forgotten landmarks along the route, many in disrepair because of sharply lower Route 66 traffic.

A bipartisan bill in Congress would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail and set aside money annually for Route 66 preservation.

A spokesman for the Albuquerque Democrat says the congresswoman was unaware of the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program until The Associated Press wrote last week about the program facing elimination.

 

Tags: 
Route 66
New Mexico
congress
Local News

