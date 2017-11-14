New Accuser Charges Arizona Lawmaker with Sexual Harassment

A new allegation of sexual harassment has emerged against a top Republican state lawmaker.

An employee at a risk management firm told the Arizona Capitol Times on Tuesday that Rep. Don Shooter made inappropriate sexual comments and gestures toward her last August.

She joins a list of accusers that now includes nine women.

Tara Zika says Shooter beckoned her over during a League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference.

The 26-year-old, who did not recognize him initially, says he blew her a kiss and made sexually suggestive comments about her legs. She alleges Shooter made crude gestures and mocked her throughout the day.

Daniel Pasternak, an attorney for Shooter, did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Shooter was suspended Friday from leading the House Appropriations committee.