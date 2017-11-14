New Accuser Charges Arizona Lawmaker with Sexual Harassment

By 37 minutes ago

A new allegation of sexual harassment has emerged against a top Republican state lawmaker.

Rep. Don Shooter
Credit Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic

An employee at a risk management firm told the Arizona Capitol Times on Tuesday that Rep. Don Shooter made inappropriate sexual comments and gestures toward her last August.

She joins a list of accusers that now includes nine women.

Tara Zika says Shooter beckoned her over during a League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference.

The 26-year-old, who did not recognize him initially, says he blew her a kiss and made sexually suggestive comments about her legs. She alleges Shooter made crude gestures and mocked her throughout the day.

Daniel Pasternak, an attorney for Shooter, did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Shooter was suspended Friday from leading the House Appropriations committee.

Tags: 
Sexual Harassment
Don Shooter
Arizona Legislature
arizona state capitol

Related Content

Arizona House Launches Sexual Harassment Investigations

By Nov 9, 2017
Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic

The Arizona House is investigating allegations of sexual harassment at the Legislature, including a Scottsdale lawmaker’s assertion that another member of the chamber told her he wanted to have a romantic relationship with her.

Arizona House Issues Written Policy on Sexual Harassment

By Nov 3, 2017
Courtesy

The Arizona House is issuing a written harassment policy less than two weeks after a congresswoman went public about the sexual harassment she experienced from male colleagues during her early legislative career.

Arizona Medicaid Expansion Fee in the Hands of State Supreme Court

By Oct 27, 2017
Courtesy

The fate of a hospital assessment that helps pay for a Medicaid expansion plan that now covers 400,000 additional Arizona residents is now in the hands of the Arizona Supreme Court.

GOP Lawmakers In Arizona To Plan Balanced Budget Convention

By Sep 12, 2017
www.tripsavvy.com

Lawmakers from 19 states are set to convene at the Arizona Capitol to plan for a constitutional convention that would propose a federal balanced budget amendment.

Lawsuit Filed Over Delay of Arizona's School Choice Program

By Aug 24, 2017
Ahwatukee Foothills News

A lawsuit has been filed over an attempt to delay the expansion of Arizona's school choice program.