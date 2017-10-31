Navajos Consider Plan To Develop Grand Canyon's East Rim

By 1 hour ago

The proposed Grand Canyon Escalade development
Credit illustration by American Rivers

Navajo Nation lawmakers are considering a plan Tuesday to build an aerial tram to carry visitors to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

The special session in Window Rock, Arizona, will be the first time the full Tribal Council takes up the bill. It needs 16 votes to pass.

The development on 420 acres at the East Rim of the Grand Canyon requires a $65 million investment from the tribe. Developers say the tram could be running in May 2021 if everything goes as planned.

The project has failed to gain widespread support. Families who hold grazing permits and home site leases in the area says it's the wrong kind of development.

The Scottsdale-based development group says the location is ideal for tourism. Plans call for a riverside boardwalk, restaurants, hotel rooms and vendor sites.

Tags: 
Navajo Nation
Grand Canyon
grand canyon national park
Indian Country
Escalade Project

