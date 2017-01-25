Navajo President Condemns Trump DAPL Executive Order

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he opposes President Trump’s recent executive orders approving the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.

Begaye says the projects could destroy sacred tribal land and could contaminate water supplies. The Navajo president has also called on all Native Americans to peacefully stand together and that he expects more similar projects to happen in the next four years. Supporters of the pipeline say it’ll create jobs and boost local economies.