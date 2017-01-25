Navajo President Condemns Trump DAPL Executive Order

By 41 minutes ago

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he opposes President Trump’s recent executive orders approving the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. 

Credit Rick Abasta / Navajo Nation

Begaye says the projects could destroy sacred tribal land and could contaminate water supplies. The Navajo president has also called on all Native Americans to peacefully stand together and that he expects more similar projects to happen in the next four years. Supporters of the pipeline say it’ll create jobs and boost local economies.

Tags: 
Navajo Nation
Russell Begaye
Local News

Related Content

Navajo Nation Declares State of Emergency Following Storms

By 6 hours ago
File photo

The Navajo Nation has declared a state emergency. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the recent wave of winter storms has created dangerous travel conditions throughout the reservation. 

  

EPA Won’t Pay Gold King Mine Spill Claims

By Jan 17, 2017
Denver Post

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will not pay $1.2 billion in claims to those affected by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill. The agency says damages caused by the incident in Colorado don’t qualify for compensation. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.