Navajo Officials Report Progress in NGS Negotiations

By KNAU Staff 25 minutes ago

Navajo Nation officials say they’ve made headway in talks with the owners of the Navajo Generating Station to keep it open through 2019.

 

Credit AZ Central

The tribe wants to secure a new lease for the coal-fired plant that would preserve jobs and tribal revenue. NGS’s owners voted to close the plant earlier this year because of the availability of cheaper energy generated by natural gas. The deal would delay the decommissioning process, and give the tribe time to find a new owner. A new lease would first have to be approved by the Navajo Nation Council and NGS owners. Navajo President Russell Begaye wants to keep the plant open until 2044. 

Tags: 
Navajo Nation
Local News

Related Content

Navajo Name Change Fails To Garner Enough Support

By Apr 20, 2017
http://www.discovernavajo.com/

A proposal that called for changing the name of the Navajo Nation to Dine Nation has failed to win enough support from the tribal council.

Closure of Navajo Coal Plant Raises Questions about Water Rights

By Apr 5, 2017
Salt River Project

The Navajo Generating Station near Page is slated to close in 2019. That raises questions about what might happen to the water the plant currently draws from the Colorado River. Arizona Public Radio’s Melissa Sevigny reports. 


Uranium Leaves Legacy of Contamination for Navajo Nation

By Apr 3, 2017
THE CENTER FOR LAND USE INTERPRETATION

For more than a decade, about 20 gallons of uranium-contaminated groundwater have been pumped per minute into a disposal pond from beneath a tailings site on the eastern edge of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation Police Push For Safety Fund

By Apr 10, 2017

  Law enforcement agents and prosecutors on the Navajo Nation have joined forces to advocate for the creation of a public safety fund to help deal with an increase in violent crime.

Body Recovered in Grand Canyon is Likely Missing Hiker

By Apr 28, 2017
Bob Ribokas/Kaibab.org

Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park have recovered a body they believe is that of 14-year-old Jackson Standefer. It was discovered Friday by a commercial river trip at Colorado River mile 152. Rangers responded and transported the body by helicopter to the South Rim. 